HPTET 2018 results declared, how to check on www.hpbose.org

New Delhi, Oct 12: The HPTET 2018 results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results for various posts including JBT, TGT, LT - Shastri, Urdu, etc. were released on 2nd, 3rd, 8th and 9th September 2018, for candidates aspiring to qualify the Himachal Pradesh TET exam.

HPBOSE had conducted the TET 2018 last month, September for TGT (Arts), TGT (Medical), TGT (non-medical), Language Teachers, Shastri, Urdu, and Punjabi subjects. The TET exam for the JBT was conducted on September 2 and the Punjabi subject was conducted on September 9. The results of the remaining subjects will most likely be out soon. The results are available on hpbose.org.

How to check check HPTET 2018 Result:

Go to hpbose.org

Click on the HPTET Results 2018 link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Take a printout