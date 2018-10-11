India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

HPTET 2018 result declared: Check for JBT, Punjabi subjects

By Vikash Aiyappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 11: The HPTET 2018 result has been declared. The result for the JBT and Punjabi subjects are available on the official website.

    HPTET 2018 result declared: Check for JBT, Punjabi subjects

    8411 candidates had appeared for the JBT exam and 1721 candidates were declared qualified; whereas 407 candidates had appeared for the Punjabi subject and 119 were declared passed. The pass percentage for JBT was 20.47% and for Punjabi 29.24%, read a notification.

    HPBOSE had conducted the TET 2018 exam in the month of September for TGT (Arts), TGT (Medical), TGT (non-medical), Language Teachers, Shastri, Urdu, and Punjabi subjects. The TET exam for the JBT was conducted on September 2nd and the Punjabi subject was conducted on September 9th. The results of the remaining subjects are expected soon. The results are available on hpbose.org.

    How to check HPTET result 2018:

    Read more about:

    himachal pradesh results

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 6:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue