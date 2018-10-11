HPTET 2018 result declared: Check for JBT, Punjabi subjects

New Delhi, Oct 11: The HPTET 2018 result has been declared. The result for the JBT and Punjabi subjects are available on the official website.

8411 candidates had appeared for the JBT exam and 1721 candidates were declared qualified; whereas 407 candidates had appeared for the Punjabi subject and 119 were declared passed. The pass percentage for JBT was 20.47% and for Punjabi 29.24%, read a notification.

HPBOSE had conducted the TET 2018 exam in the month of September for TGT (Arts), TGT (Medical), TGT (non-medical), Language Teachers, Shastri, Urdu, and Punjabi subjects. The TET exam for the JBT was conducted on September 2nd and the Punjabi subject was conducted on September 9th. The results of the remaining subjects are expected soon. The results are available on hpbose.org.

How to check HPTET result 2018:

Go to hpbose.org

Click HPTET link ( http://hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/Instructions.aspx )

) Click on the link for the 2018 HPTET result http://hpbose.org/OnlineServices/CET/TET/Result.aspx

Enter roll number or application number

Enter search

View results

Download results

Take a printout