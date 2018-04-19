HPBOSE 12th result 2018 date confirmed: Check here

The HPBOSE 12th result 2018 will be declared this month. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Our sources tell us that that the results would be declared on April 25 2018. Last year too the results were declared on April 25 2017. In 2017, the board exams in Himachal Pradesh were marred by controversies and the board had to cancel some exams. The Physics and Computer Science exams were rescheduled after the question papers were allegedly stolen from Kinnaur district. The incident led to some apprehension about the exam and a possible paper leak. The matter was brought to the notice of HPBOSE by the principal of the school. The results once declared will be available on http://www.examresults.net and hpbose.org.

How to check HPBOSE 12th result 2018:

Story first published: Thursday, April 19, 2018, 18:02 [IST]
