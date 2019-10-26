  • search
    Howrah station vandalised by passengers due to late arrival of train

    By PTI
    Kolkata, Oct 26: Some agitated passengers vandalised the station manager's office and VIP lounge at Howrah station, West Bengal on Saturday after a suburban local train arrived late, an Eastern Railway official said.

    Representational image
    Five persons were detained by Government Railway Police personnel for allegedly indulging in violent activity at the station complex, the official said.

    The irate passengers alleged that the down Arambagh- Howrah local train arrived late by several minutes at the station at around 11.20 am.

    The glass doors and window panes of the station manager's office and the VIP lounge were shattered in the incident, the official said.

