    Howrah Amaravati Express derailed near Goa's Dudhsagar, all passengers and staff on board safe

    Panaji, Jan 19: The Vasco-Da-Gama Howrah Amaravati Express derailed near Goa's Dudhsagar. As per latest reports, all passengers and staff on board are safe. The incident happened around 8.56 am, after the front pair of the train's wheels got derailed.

    Howrah-bound train derails near Goas Dudhsagar

    Vasco-Da-Gama Howrah Amaravati Express derailed between Dudhsagar and Caranzol (in Goa) today at 8.56 am when the front pair of wheels of its leading loco derailed.

    No casualty or injury was reported in the incident.

    As per railway officials, the full rake of the train was unaffected and was being backed towards Dudhsagar by ART (Accident Relief Train). Senior officers are monitoring the situation closely.

    The incident comes day after the incident at West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district where nine people lost their lives after the Bikaner-Guwahati Express met with an accident due to "some issue" with the equipment of the locomotive.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12:14 [IST]
    X