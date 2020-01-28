Howdy Trump: US President to visit India on Feb 21

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 28: US President Donald Trump is likely to visit India in February. Last minute preparations are on and sources tell OneIndia that the visit may take place on February 21.

    Meanwhile, preparations are on for a grand event that would be held at Ahmedabad. The visit by Trump is significant in the wake of Pakistan trying to rake up the issue of Article 370 at the UN. Pakistan is being backed by China, but the two nations have not had much success so far with other foreign nations on the issue.

    US President Donald Trump
    Sources said that Trump would stay at the ITC Maurya. The hotel has been booked between February 21 and 24, the source also confirmed. During his visit, the emphasis would be on a trade deal. China and Iran would also be discussed during the visit, the official also said.

    Meanwhile, a grand event on the lines of the Howdy Modi is expected to take place at Ahmedabad. During his visit, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to sign a short term trade deal. This is aimed at granting US companies more access to Indian markets and also restore the trade benefits for India that were withdrawn last year.

    Democrats to make case against Trump at Senate impeachment trial

    The timing of the visit would however depend on the timing of the trial by the US Senate. The trial is expected to commence this week and would determine whether Trump would be removed from office or not.

    It may be recalled that Trump had expressed his inability to take part in the Republic Day celebrations as chief guest in 2018. While the timeline of the visit this year is not exactly known, the official cited above said that they are working out a mutually convenient date.

    In November last year, Trump while responding to a question on the invitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "he wants me to go there." I will be going at some point to India, he had also said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 7:36 [IST]
