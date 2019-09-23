Howdy, Modi: Why was the US President Trump late for mega event in Houston?

New Delhi, Sep 23: US President Donald Trump, who was scheduled to address the Indian-Americans at 'Howdy, Modi' event before PM Modi, reached the NRG stadium in Houston more than an hour late as he made a surprise last-minute pit stop at the Ellington Air Force Base.

Notably, PM Modi had reached the venue at 9.20 pm but President Trump arrived there at 10.25 pm. Modi was welcomed by Houston Mayor Sylvestor Turner and US lawmakers from all over the country.

If reports are to be believed, President Trump was on his way to the venue of the mega event, but he suddenly got worried about the consequences of going straight to the celebratory event, when five people in his country lost their lives due to floods.

Earlier it was reported that Trump would make a guest appearance at the event but later the White House in a statement informed that the President would deliver a 30-minute speech on India and Indian Americans at the "Howdy, Modi!" event in the world's energy capital.

Before arriving at the NRG stadium yesterday, Trump, in a tweet had said he was looking forward to address 'Howdy, Modi' rally and that he and his "friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a "good time" at the mega event. "Will be in Houston to be with my friend. Will be a great day in Texas!" Trump tweeted.

Organised by the non-profit Texas India Forum, the event, with the tagline 'Shared Dreams, Bright Futures', will shine light on the tremendous contribution of Indo-Americans in the United States and the strong and lasting partnership between the US and India.