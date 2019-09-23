  • search
    Howdy, Modi!: When PM Modi apologised to Senator John Cornyn's wife

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 23: Giving a glimpse of his empathetic side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to Senator John Cornyn's wife as on her birthday the US lawmaker was attending the Indian leader's mega diaspora "Howdy Modi!" event here.

    In a video tweet posted by the Prime Minister's office, Modi is seen directly addressing Cornyn's wife Sandy, who is in her late 60s, while apologising and wishing her a prosperous and peaceful future ahead.

    The 67-year-old Senator is seen standing next to Modi smiling.

    'Howdy, Modi!': PM Modi flaunts best Indian wear with his staple Kurta-Jacket' combo in Houston

    "I would like to say sorry because today is your birthday and your great life partner is with me so naturally you must be jealous today," Prime Minister Modi said.

    "Wish you all the best, wish you a happy life and very prosperous peaceful future for you. All the best," he said.

    The couple has been married for 40 years and have two daughters.

    Cornyn was among a number of prominent Republican and Democratic lawmakers who attended the mega "Howdy Modi!" event in Houston on Sunday where Modi shared the stage with President Donald Trump and addressed a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans.

