  • search
Trending Howdy Modi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Howdy, Modi!’: PM Modi flaunts best Indian wear with his staple Kurta-Jacket' combo in Houston

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 23: Sticking to his regular basic kurta ensemble, PM Narendra Modi walked into the NRG stadium in Houston, evoking cheers and thunderous applause from the Indian-American crowd in attendance on Sunday.

    ‘Howdy, Modi!’: PM Modi flaunts his staple jacket-kurta combo in Houston

    In what was his second mega event in United States of America after the 2014 Madison Square Garden, PM Modi donned plain yellow full-sleeved kurta paired with his signature taut churidar. He paired the summery kurta with a grey sleeveless jacket, now identified as Modi jacket. His dark grey jacket had criss-cross lines of a lighter shade of the same colour all over.

    Modi's sartorial choices have been noticed ever since he took charge as the Prime Minister of India.

    This is why Houston was 'smartest' decision by PM's team for Howdy, Modi mega event

    Amid euphoric atmosphere, the enthusiastic mammoth gathering of the Indian-American audience Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump addressed the gathering.

    The event had garnered public attention in the last week as the two world leaders were expected to share the stage.

    The Howdy Modi event has been envisioned on the theme of 'Shared Dreams, Bright Future' and would focus on strengthening Indo-US relationship.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi houston howdy modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue