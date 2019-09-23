‘Howdy, Modi!’: PM Modi flaunts best Indian wear with his staple Kurta-Jacket' combo in Houston

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 23: Sticking to his regular basic kurta ensemble, PM Narendra Modi walked into the NRG stadium in Houston, evoking cheers and thunderous applause from the Indian-American crowd in attendance on Sunday.

In what was his second mega event in United States of America after the 2014 Madison Square Garden, PM Modi donned plain yellow full-sleeved kurta paired with his signature taut churidar. He paired the summery kurta with a grey sleeveless jacket, now identified as Modi jacket. His dark grey jacket had criss-cross lines of a lighter shade of the same colour all over.

Modi's sartorial choices have been noticed ever since he took charge as the Prime Minister of India.

Amid euphoric atmosphere, the enthusiastic mammoth gathering of the Indian-American audience Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump addressed the gathering.

The event had garnered public attention in the last week as the two world leaders were expected to share the stage.

The Howdy Modi event has been envisioned on the theme of 'Shared Dreams, Bright Future' and would focus on strengthening Indo-US relationship.