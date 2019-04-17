How would Modi know about running family: Sharad Pawar

India

oi-Vikas SV

Mumbai, Apr 17: Hitting back at Narendra Modi for talking about him frequently in the election rallies, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said that the Prime Minister should refrain from talking about the families, adding, "I wanted to ask him what does he have to do with issues at my home".

Pawar was reacting to PM Modi's remark during a rally in Wardha during which he had said that a family war was going on in the NCP and that Pawar was slowly losing grip over the party.

"There is no one in his family, how would he know how a family functions and how one takes care of son and wife. This is also the reason why he keeps peeping into others' homes. It is not good to peep into other people's house Modi ji. I can also say a lot but I won't stoop to a low level," Pawar reportedly said at a rally recently.

PM Modi has been referring to Pawar over one issue of the other in his rallies. He had also taunted the NCP chief of being in the same alliance as the National Conference after Omar Abdullah had said that J&K might demand for a 'Seperate PM'.

"People are feeling that if he talking about this person (Pawar), there must be something in him. And even when he talks, he says that Pawar ji is a good person but has family problems because there is no coordination between his family members," Pawar said.

"I want to say that my nephews have grown up and have taken their responsibilities. I only had one daughter who has gotten married. I wanted to ask him what has he got to do with whatever is happening in my family. But then I realised I have my wife, daughter, son-in-law, nephews visit us, but he has no one," Pawar added.

Prime Minister Modi fired a fresh salvo even today at Pawar for raising questions about his family. "He can say whatever he wants about my family He's my elder and can speak as per his culture."