How wives of this top naxal formed dubious companies to deposit demonetised currency

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 25: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with a PLFI terror funding case in Jharkhand.

The charges were filed against Shakuntala Kumari, wife of Dineh Gope, Hira Devi, Jaiprakash Singh, Amit Kumar and Fuleshwar Gope.

The case pertains to the seizure of Rs 25.38 lakh in demonetised currency, belonging to Dinesh Gope, the chief of the People's Liberation Front of India. The money was to be deposited in the SBI branch, Ranchi on November 10 2016 by Gope's associates after demonetisation. The state police arrested four persons.

After the NIA took over the probe, six more persons were arrested. Searches were conducted at various places. Properties worth Rs 90 lakh were seized and other incriminating material recovered. Shakuntala Kumari and Hira Devi, both wives of Gope were arrested on January 30 2020.

Investigation has revealed that Shakuntala Kumari formed three dubious Companies viz. M/s Bhavya Engicon Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Shiv Aadi Shakti Minerals Pvt. Ltd., in partnership with another arrested accused Sumant Kumar, and an unregistered company M/s Palak Enterprises in her own name on the directions of absconding charge-sheeted accused Dinesh Gope.

Hira Devi had also formed a dubious company viz. M/S Shiv Shaktisamridhhi Infra Pvt. Ltd, in partnership with arrested accused Fuleshwar Gope. All these companies were formed for channelizing the extorted levy amount into legitimate means by depositing the money in the bank accounts of the said dubious companies for investment in properties and vehicles and for furthering the terrorist activities of PLFI.

Further, it was revealed during investigation that the above arrested five accused persons conspired with Dinesh Gope, and deposited/ transferred huge amounts of extorted money in the individual bank accounts of Shakuntala Kumari and Hira Devi both wives of Dinesh Gope, for purchasing properties and for their personal use.

NIA has attached their bank accounts, along with closing balance, amounting to Rs.19,93,817/- and two cars of approximate value Rs.25 lacs under section 25 of the UAPA Act as proceeds of terrorism.