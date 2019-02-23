  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How will the Congress decided on election slogan this time around

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 23: The Congress wants catchy slogan for its campaign for upcoming Lok Sabah elections 2019 and the grand old party has reportedly asked 1.5 million party workers to come up with the ideas.

    How will the Congress decided on election slogan this time around

    A Whatsapp message sent to these 1.5 million workers says that the best slogans will be used by the publicity committee in the election. It has asked to workers to write a slogan in 6-7 words and send it.

    The entire exercise began on February 20 and many suggestions have already come such as "yug ki awaz", "new vision" and "new era", a HT report said.

    Also Read | 'Namumkin Ab Mumkin Hai:' Modi sarkar's tagline for 2019 LS polls

    The earlier practice was to form a group of senior Congress leaders along with the experts from the adverttising industry to decide on the slogan. But this time around the party has decided to involve the party workers for it.

    For 2004 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress' main slogan was "Congress ka haath, aam admi ke saath", while in 2009, it was "Aam admi ke badhte kadam".

    The BJP which is looking to retain power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections has been looking for a tagline. This time around the advertisement campaign of the party would go with the tagline, Namumkin Ab Mumbkin Hai (The impossible is now possible). The advertisement campaign would be launched soon after data and statistics are provided by all the ministries. The various ministries have been asked to compile data relating to the welfare schemes.

    The government would begin the campaign before the poll schedule for the Lok Sabha elections are announced. This is aimed at reaching out to the masses and tell them about the various welfare measures that the government has undertaken.

    Read more about:

    congress

    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 13:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue