How will the Congress decided on election slogan this time around

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 23: The Congress wants catchy slogan for its campaign for upcoming Lok Sabah elections 2019 and the grand old party has reportedly asked 1.5 million party workers to come up with the ideas.

A Whatsapp message sent to these 1.5 million workers says that the best slogans will be used by the publicity committee in the election. It has asked to workers to write a slogan in 6-7 words and send it.

The entire exercise began on February 20 and many suggestions have already come such as "yug ki awaz", "new vision" and "new era", a HT report said.

Also Read | 'Namumkin Ab Mumkin Hai:' Modi sarkar's tagline for 2019 LS polls

The earlier practice was to form a group of senior Congress leaders along with the experts from the adverttising industry to decide on the slogan. But this time around the party has decided to involve the party workers for it.

For 2004 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress' main slogan was "Congress ka haath, aam admi ke saath", while in 2009, it was "Aam admi ke badhte kadam".

The BJP which is looking to retain power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections has been looking for a tagline. This time around the advertisement campaign of the party would go with the tagline, Namumkin Ab Mumbkin Hai (The impossible is now possible). The advertisement campaign would be launched soon after data and statistics are provided by all the ministries. The various ministries have been asked to compile data relating to the welfare schemes.

The government would begin the campaign before the poll schedule for the Lok Sabha elections are announced. This is aimed at reaching out to the masses and tell them about the various welfare measures that the government has undertaken.