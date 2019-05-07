  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How VVPAT can decide country’s next govt

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 07: The Supreme court on Tuesday turned down the review petition filed by twenty one opposition party leaders demanding the Election Commission of India to increase random matching of at least 50 per cent of the VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) slips with EVMs (Electronic Voting Machine) from one to five polling booth per assembly segment in every Lok Sabha constituency.

    There were many prominent leader who camped in Delhi including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, CPI's D Raja and many.

    How VVPAT can decide country’s next govt
    Representational Image

    But, what is VVPAT? And how is it related to the Lok Sabha Polls 2019. Will this decide which government is going to rule in India next?

    VVPAT Or Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail is a method of providing feedback to voters using a ballotless voting system.

    VVPAT machine is not a separate voting system. It is only an extended feature of EVM. VVPAT is attached to the EVM. Once a voter presses a button on the EVM, VVPAT prints the details on a paper slip.

    No 50 per cent VVPAT matching says Supreme Court

    The VVPAT offers some fundamental differences as a paper, rather than electronic recording medium when storing votes. A paper VVPAT is readable by the human eye and voters can directly interpret their vote. Computer memory requires a device and software which potentially is proprietary.

    VVPAT allows the voter to check whether his/her vote has been recorded with the candidate he/she had wished to vote for in the EVM.

    In India, the VVPAT system was first used in September 2013 during the by-elections in Noksen Assembly constituency in Nagaland. Later, it was introduced in 8 of 543 parliamentary constituencies as a pilot project during Indian general election, 2014.

    lok-sabha-home

    More VVPAT News

    Read more about:

    vvpat election commission of india evms opposition supreme court

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue