    New Delhi, May 12: As soon as Prime Minister's office made the announcement about the address that is expected to spell out at 8 pm today about the future course of action amid COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown, netizens explode Twitter with reactions.

    One hour after the announcement the counts set to cross 4,000 reactions.

    How Twitter reacted to news that PM Modi will address nation today

    The announcement comes after PM's marathon meeting of seven hours with the Chief Ministers took place on Monday.

    PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm today

    Exiting the lockdown in a graded manner was the main theme of the meeting between Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the Chief Ministers.

    During the meeting, PM Modi said that we need to plan for the new reality.

    The country is going under 54th day of nationwide lockdown which started on April 24th and is extended two times. The extension will be ended on May 17.

    Netizens are guessing whether this time PM will extend the lockdown or relaxations will be given.

    Check out some of the funny tweets on this:

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 14:38 [IST]
    X