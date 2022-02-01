How Turkey has become ISI’s playground to drum up anti-Indian narrative

Why is the ISI chief against the release of his photos and videos

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: With India enhancing ties with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan has turned to Turkey to drum up anti-India sentiments. The ISI along with Turkey has been influencing Muslims across the world to speak about the Kashmir issue and project a false narrative of India.

Turkey according to an Intelligence Bureau report has adopted a three pronged approach against India.

They include employing Kashmiri journalists to put out a false narrative, dole out scholarships so that radicalisation can take place at educational institutes and fund NGOs to influence Indian Muslims on foreign policy which is detrimental to India's interests.

An OSINT report by the Disinfo Lab speaks in detail about how a boycott campaign was launched last year September by the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) nexus against India as well as targeting Saudi Arabia and UAE apart from France.

The campaign was supported by the troll factories of Turkey and Pakistan. It was the first open campaign by MB through the new emerging nexus of Qatar-Turkey-Pakistan, dubbed as QTPi. While it had all the characteristics of propaganda, including the liberal use of fake pics and videos, it was not ordinary propaganda.

It appears as a strength test for Muslim Brotherhood, as it put several of the news media from its arsenal to use, including the jewel Al Jazeera, risking their credibility. The sheer resource MB-led QTPi deployed in this fake news-driven propaganda made it abundantly clear that not only Brotherhood has arrived in India, but it also intends to stay, the report said.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells Oneindia that earlier Pakistan used to rely on the UAE and Saudi Arabia to drum up an anti-India narrative. However India's foreign policy has shifted and New Delhi has close allies in Saudi and the UAE, which has made Pakistan shift focus to Turkey, the official also said.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 8:23 [IST]