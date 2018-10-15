With so many elections coming up, you must exercise your franchise. Before you go to the polling station, there are some pre-requisites which have to be abided by.

Here we provide you a step by step guide on how to vote in India.

Also Read | How to transfer Voter ID from one state to another

How to vote in India:

You need to be 18 years old or above

You need to be a citizen of India

Check if your name is in the electoral rolls and for that visit your State Electoral Officer's website

The list is also available at the local Electoral Registration Office.

Keep handy your Voter ID or other valid photo IDs and voters slip

The voters slip is handed over at your doorstep.

If you are not given the voters slip, don't worry, it can be obtained at the polling booth counters set up by major political parties.

Also Read | How to get a duplicate Voter ID card

At the booth keep your voter slip and ID ready with you

A polling official will check your name on the list and your identity proof.

Another official will ink your finger, take your signature and give you a chit

A third official will check your chit

You are ready to vote

Press the button next to the candidate of your choice on the EVM

After you vote, a slip to authenticate your vote gets generated at Voter Verifiable Audit Trail (VVPAT) next to the EVM.

It is visible in the glass case for a few seconds before it goes into a sealed box.