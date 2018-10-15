For Quick Alerts
With so many elections coming up, you must exercise your franchise. Before you go to the polling station, there are some pre-requisites which have to be abided by.
Here we provide you a step by step guide on how to vote in India.
How to vote in India:
- You need to be 18 years old or above
- You need to be a citizen of India
- Check if your name is in the electoral rolls and for that visit your State Electoral Officer's website
- The list is also available at the local Electoral Registration Office.
- Keep handy your Voter ID or other valid photo IDs and voters slip
- The voters slip is handed over at your doorstep.
- If you are not given the voters slip, don't worry, it can be obtained at the polling booth counters set up by major political parties.
- At the booth keep your voter slip and ID ready with you
- A polling official will check your name on the list and your identity proof.
- Another official will ink your finger, take your signature and give you a chit
- A third official will check your chit
- You are ready to vote
- Press the button next to the candidate of your choice on the EVM
- After you vote, a slip to authenticate your vote gets generated at Voter Verifiable Audit Trail (VVPAT) next to the EVM.
- It is visible in the glass case for a few seconds before it goes into a sealed box.