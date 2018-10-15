India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    With so many elections coming up, you must exercise your franchise. Before you go to the polling station, there are some pre-requisites which have to be abided by.

    Here we provide you a step by step guide on how to vote in India.

    How to vote in India:

    • You need to be 18 years old or above
    • You need to be a citizen of India
    • Check if your name is in the electoral rolls and for that visit your State Electoral Officer's website
    • The list is also available at the local Electoral Registration Office.
    • Keep handy your Voter ID or other valid photo IDs and voters slip
    • The voters slip is handed over at your doorstep.
    • If you are not given the voters slip, don't worry, it can be obtained at the polling booth counters set up by major political parties.
    • At the booth keep your voter slip and ID ready with you
    • A polling official will check your name on the list and your identity proof.
    • Another official will ink your finger, take your signature and give you a chit
    • A third official will check your chit
    • You are ready to vote
    • Press the button next to the candidate of your choice on the EVM
    • After you vote, a slip to authenticate your vote gets generated at Voter Verifiable Audit Trail (VVPAT) next to the EVM.
    • It is visible in the glass case for a few seconds before it goes into a sealed box.

