  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How to transform videos from boring to exciting: Here’s your answer

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    In the vast and capricious seas of the internet that hosts copious apps among other things, the odds that you will be swallowed whole by a bigger, better and more relevant competitor app is slightly higher. So, to ensure the competitive market doesn't render one obsolete you revamp your app and make an offer that the target audience cannot refuse. This is precisely what the folks at Singapore-based, BIGO Technology Pte. Ltd and the proud owners of the video content creation app -Likee (formerly LIKE Video), has done.

    How to transform videos from boring to exciting: Here’s your answer

    LIKE--an app by BIGO that aimed at providing its users and content creators with tools to create and share popular short videos has upped its game and been rebranded to Likee. The app, justifying its tagline 'More than like’, comes with new bells and whistles and will transform your average video creation and sharing experience into a unique, exciting one packed with diverse special effects and stickers. With the new and improved app, everyone can easily shoot creative videos, explore unique and interesting content as well as encounter interesting people and videos nearby.

    How to transform videos from boring to exciting: Here’s your answer

    An app with amazing editing tools, 300+ emoji stickers and face filters, Likee has a vast bank of AI Beauty Filters, Stylish Stickers, Magic Music Filters, 4D Magic and others; is easy to use and can transform boring videos into those that can amass a large number of views. Additionally, Likee also packs a punch of a magic video maker, which offers exclusive custom clips, dubs mash, sync, duet and trendy special effects.

    As a globally popular short video creation platform, Likee has found a way to edge out its competitors in the Indian market and remain a step ahead. To encourage users to produce videos with an X-factor, Likee has introduced the Talent Creator Union - creators with top quality video content will be signed-on and given monetary rewards for the high engagement videos they make.

    Seeing the popularity of its old avatar, celebrities like Shakti Mohan, Sahil Khan, Zakir Khan, RJ Naved and others have joined the app to connect with fans, share their skills and to inspire people to showcase their talent on the app. The brand has also collaborated with media houses like Reuters, ANI, India TV, Dainik Jagran, Bhaskar MY FM as well as Rajshri Entertainment to cater to the diverse viewing needs of the Indian audience.

    Viewers can now turn to the app to find answers to their daily needs - from DIYs to daily hacks, motivation to build skills to display of talent, latest news to updated information on movies - the app has it all. A globally popular short-video creator with dynamic content, Likee, in the long-run, intends to become the viewers' and creators' choice app in India - a goal it is fast approaching towards.

    For more information, visit website and download Likee: https://likee.video/

    More VIDEOS News

    Read more about:

    videos app

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue