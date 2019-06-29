How to transform videos from boring to exciting: Here’s your answer

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

In the vast and capricious seas of the internet that hosts copious apps among other things, the odds that you will be swallowed whole by a bigger, better and more relevant competitor app is slightly higher. So, to ensure the competitive market doesn't render one obsolete you revamp your app and make an offer that the target audience cannot refuse. This is precisely what the folks at Singapore-based, BIGO Technology Pte. Ltd and the proud owners of the video content creation app -Likee (formerly LIKE Video), has done.

LIKE--an app by BIGO that aimed at providing its users and content creators with tools to create and share popular short videos has upped its game and been rebranded to Likee. The app, justifying its tagline 'More than like’, comes with new bells and whistles and will transform your average video creation and sharing experience into a unique, exciting one packed with diverse special effects and stickers. With the new and improved app, everyone can easily shoot creative videos, explore unique and interesting content as well as encounter interesting people and videos nearby.

An app with amazing editing tools, 300+ emoji stickers and face filters, Likee has a vast bank of AI Beauty Filters, Stylish Stickers, Magic Music Filters, 4D Magic and others; is easy to use and can transform boring videos into those that can amass a large number of views. Additionally, Likee also packs a punch of a magic video maker, which offers exclusive custom clips, dubs mash, sync, duet and trendy special effects.

As a globally popular short video creation platform, Likee has found a way to edge out its competitors in the Indian market and remain a step ahead. To encourage users to produce videos with an X-factor, Likee has introduced the Talent Creator Union - creators with top quality video content will be signed-on and given monetary rewards for the high engagement videos they make.

Seeing the popularity of its old avatar, celebrities like Shakti Mohan, Sahil Khan, Zakir Khan, RJ Naved and others have joined the app to connect with fans, share their skills and to inspire people to showcase their talent on the app. The brand has also collaborated with media houses like Reuters, ANI, India TV, Dainik Jagran, Bhaskar MY FM as well as Rajshri Entertainment to cater to the diverse viewing needs of the Indian audience.

Viewers can now turn to the app to find answers to their daily needs - from DIYs to daily hacks, motivation to build skills to display of talent, latest news to updated information on movies - the app has it all. A globally popular short-video creator with dynamic content, Likee, in the long-run, intends to become the viewers' and creators' choice app in India - a goal it is fast approaching towards.

