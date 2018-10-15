How to transfer Voter ID from one state to another

For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
If you have a Voter ID card and are moving to another state, you will need to change the address on the card. There is a provision to do the same and here we provide you with the steps.
Let us first begin with the reasons why you would need to change the address on your Voter ID.
If you have moved from one assembly constituency to another, you will need to update the address on your Voter ID.
Also Read | How to vote in India
Your name has to be transferred from the electoral roll of your old constituency to the electoral roll of the new one.
Instead of applying for a new Voter ID, you can update the address instead.
The procedure to update address: Online mode:
- The ECI has provide both an online as well as offline method to update your address.
- Visit the national Voters Service Portal (https://www.nvsp.in)
- Click on Correction of entries in electoral roll
- Click on Form 8 on the page
- You will be directed to the page where you can request for correction.
- Enter details in the form
- Here enter your state/parliamentary constituency/assembly
- Enter name gender, age, part number of electoral roll and serial number
- Provide details of family including name of father/mother/husband
- Enter complete address
- Provide Voter ID details
- Upload documents such as latest photograph, valid ID proof and address proof
- Now chose the details that need to be corrected/updated
- Enter the place you are making request from
- Mention the date on which request to correct the details is being made
- Provide your contact information
- Verify the information and click on submit
Also Read | Here is what you should do if your name is not on the voters list
Offline mode:
- Get a Form 8 from Electoral Registration Officer and Assistant Electoral Registration Officer of the constituency or download it from National Voters Service Portal.
- Fill "Form 8" properly and attach relevant documents
- Submit the form in person at the concerned Electoral Registration Officer / Assistant Electoral Registration Officer. One can send the form by post addressed to him.
Also Read | How to get a duplicate Voter ID card
Documents needed to make corrections:
- Two passport size photo
- Proof of Address
- Bank / post Office Passbook
- Ration Card
- Passport
- Driving Licence
- Income Tax Return
- Latest Rent Agreement
- Latest Utility Bill (Water, Gas, Telephone, Rent Agreement etc)
- Proof of Age
- Aadhaar Card
- Driving License
- PAN Card
- Copy of Voter ID Card (Both Sides)