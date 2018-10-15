How to transfer Voter ID from one state to another

If you have a Voter ID card and are moving to another state, you will need to change the address on the card. There is a provision to do the same and here we provide you with the steps.

Let us first begin with the reasons why you would need to change the address on your Voter ID.

If you have moved from one assembly constituency to another, you will need to update the address on your Voter ID.

Also Read | How to vote in India

Your name has to be transferred from the electoral roll of your old constituency to the electoral roll of the new one.

Instead of applying for a new Voter ID, you can update the address instead.

The procedure to update address: Online mode:

The ECI has provide both an online as well as offline method to update your address.

Visit the national Voters Service Portal ( https://www.nvsp.in )

) Click on Correction of entries in electoral roll

Click on Form 8 on the page

You will be directed to the page where you can request for correction.

Enter details in the form

Here enter your state/parliamentary constituency/assembly

Enter name gender, age, part number of electoral roll and serial number

Provide details of family including name of father/mother/husband

Enter complete address

Provide Voter ID details

Upload documents such as latest photograph, valid ID proof and address proof

Now chose the details that need to be corrected/updated

Enter the place you are making request from

Mention the date on which request to correct the details is being made

Provide your contact information

Verify the information and click on submit

Also Read | Here is what you should do if your name is not on the voters list

Offline mode:

Get a Form 8 from Electoral Registration Officer and Assistant Electoral Registration Officer of the constituency or download it from National Voters Service Portal.

Fill "Form 8" properly and attach relevant documents

Submit the form in person at the concerned Electoral Registration Officer / Assistant Electoral Registration Officer. One can send the form by post addressed to him.

Also Read | How to get a duplicate Voter ID card

Documents needed to make corrections:

Two passport size photo

Proof of Address

Bank / post Office Passbook

Ration Card

Passport

Driving Licence

Income Tax Return

Latest Rent Agreement

Latest Utility Bill (Water, Gas, Telephone, Rent Agreement etc)

Proof of Age

Aadhaar Card

Driving License

PAN Card

Copy of Voter ID Card (Both Sides)