How to self-quarantine at home if exposed to Coronavirus

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 06: You might be anxious about how a potential spread of COVID-19 could affect you. While a lot is still unknown about the coronavirus but,one must know by now how to prepare and prevent contraction.

According to experts, 14 days is the longest incubation period if someone is exposed to a virus like COVID-19 and when they will show symptoms of it. Isolation and quarantine are public health practices used to stop or limit the spread of disease.

Coronavirus: How one can fight against COVID-19

So, how to self-quarantine yourself at home?

If someone has traveled to an area affected by coronavirus, or has contacted someone who is suspected of having the virus or developed symptoms, they are advised to self-quarantine.

Self-quarantine involves staying at home for 14 days and avoiding contact with other people or animals.

Do not go to work, school, or public areas

Use your own towels,

Clean your surfaces,

Use your own bathroom

Don't take public transport

Do not have visitors stop by your home

Ask your friends and family can drop off essential items

Food can be delivered but should be left on doorstep.

People should also monitor their symptoms while in self-quarantine.

It should be noted that Novel coronavirus symptoms include dry cough, fever and shortness of breath.