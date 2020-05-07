How to recognise a gas leak and what you should do?

Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, May 07: Eight persons have on Thursday reportedly died after a toxic gas leaked from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

At least 5,000 have fallen sick due to the leak.

The leak spread over a radius of about three km, affecting at least five villages.

What is a gas leak?

A gas leak, although a rare occurrence, occurs when a gas appliance is not fitted properly.

The damage may happen when the pipeline ages or during an earthquake or storm.

Gas leak can also occur in pipes which is underneath the ground.

Preventive measures such as having appliances checked and maintained from time to time should be taken.

How do you detect a gas leak?

Small gas leaks may not have a smell or other physical signs. However, if there is a gas leak in the home you may notice:

The smell of sulfur or rotten eggs.

A hissing or whistling sound near a gas line.

A white cloud or dust cloud near a gas line.

Bubbles in water.

A damaged gas pipe.

Dead houseplants.

What to do and not to during a gas leak

Dos

When you suspect a gas leak in your house, you must be alert and act immediately.

Shut off your gas supply immediately.

Open all windows and doors to let in outside air.

Ensure all people of the construction or house are evacuated immediately as inhaling gas can be fatal.

You should immediately call the local fire department or the utility company's emergency number.

Donts

You should not search for the source of the leak.

Do not attempt to repair the leak.

Do not use lighters, candles, matches, or other sources of ignition.

Dangers of a gas leak

Gas leak can be dangerous to your health as its fatal if inhaled.

Gas leaks can cause fires and explosions and it can destroy not only you but the entire community in its radius.