How to get a duplicate Voter ID card

You know how important a Voter ID card is. However there is a chance that it could be misplaced or damaged. What do you to get a duplicate Voter ID. We provide you the step by step details.

There are two ways in which you can get a duplicate Voter ID card. You can either get it through the offline or online mode.

Offline mode:

Visit the electoral office nearest to you and collect a copy of Form EPIC-002 which is the application form for a duplicate voter ID card.

Fill in the form with relevant details such as name, address, Voter ID card details etc.

Attach the supporting documents and submit at the electoral office.

After successful verification, the duplicate Voter ID will be issued.

Once your card is ready, you will be notified and you can collect the same in person.

Online mode:

Go to the website of your state's Chief Electoral Officer.

Download a copy of Form EPIC-002

Fill in the form and attach the documents mentioned in the form such as FIR copy, proof of address and identification proof.

Submit the form to your local electoral officer.

You will be given a reference number

You can track the status on the website using the reference number

Your application will be processed and on successful verification, you will be notified.

You can collect the duplicate Voter ID from the electoral office.

When can you apply for duplicate Voter ID:

If you have misplaced the Voter ID card

In case of theft

In case the card is torn or mutilated