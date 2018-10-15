India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
How to get a duplicate Voter ID card

By
    You know how important a Voter ID card is. However there is a chance that it could be misplaced or damaged. What do you to get a duplicate Voter ID. We provide you the step by step details.

    How to get a duplicate Voter ID card

    There are two ways in which you can get a duplicate Voter ID card. You can either get it through the offline or online mode.

    Also Read | How to vote in India

    Offline mode:

    • Visit the electoral office nearest to you and collect a copy of Form EPIC-002 which is the application form for a duplicate voter ID card.
    • Fill in the form with relevant details such as name, address, Voter ID card details etc.
    • Attach the supporting documents and submit at the electoral office.
    • After successful verification, the duplicate Voter ID will be issued.
    • Once your card is ready, you will be notified and you can collect the same in person.

    Online mode:

    • Go to the website of your state's Chief Electoral Officer.
    • Download a copy of Form EPIC-002
    • Fill in the form and attach the documents mentioned in the form such as FIR copy, proof of address and identification proof.
    • Submit the form to your local electoral officer.
    • You will be given a reference number
    • You can track the status on the website using the reference number
    • Your application will be processed and on successful verification, you will be notified.
    • You can collect the duplicate Voter ID from the electoral office.

    When can you apply for duplicate Voter ID:

    • If you have misplaced the Voter ID card
    • In case of theft
    • In case the card is torn or mutilated

