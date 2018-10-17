How to download TSPSC Group 4 Answer Keys 2018

New Delhi, Oct 17: The TSPSC Group 4 Answer Keys 2018 have been released. The same is available on the official website.

The TSPSC had conducted the TSPSC Group 4 examination on Sunday, October 7, 2018. The TSPSC Group 4 examination was held to fill a total of 1,867 vacancies. The selected candidates will be posted in various departments such as Bill Collector, Revenue Department, Home Department, Junior Assistant, etc. The answer keys are available on tspsc.gov.in.

How to check TSPSC Group 4 Answer Keys 2018:

Go to tspsc.gov.in

Click on notification that says click on TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key

Click on Answer Key link

Enter registration details

Submit

View answer keys

Download

Take a printout