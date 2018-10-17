India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
How to download TSPSC Group 4 Answer Keys 2018

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Oct 17: The TSPSC Group 4 Answer Keys 2018 have been released. The same is available on the official website.

    How to download TSPSC Group 4 Answer Keys 2018

    The TSPSC had conducted the TSPSC Group 4 examination on Sunday, October 7, 2018. The TSPSC Group 4 examination was held to fill a total of 1,867 vacancies. The selected candidates will be posted in various departments such as Bill Collector, Revenue Department, Home Department, Junior Assistant, etc. The answer keys are available on tspsc.gov.in.

    How to check TSPSC Group 4 Answer Keys 2018:

    • Go to tspsc.gov.in
    • Click on notification that says click on TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key
    • Click on Answer Key link
    • Enter registration details
    • Submit
    • View answer keys
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    telangana answer key tnpsc group 4 exam 2018

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 8:43 [IST]
