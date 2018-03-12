How to download TNSURB Police exam answer key

Here is how you can download the TNSURB Police exam answer keys. The answer keys which would be released soon will be available on the official website.

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) had conducted common recruitment exam for constable, jail warder and fireman posts in various centres across the state.

The exam was conducted to select candidates for recruitment to 6140 posts. Online registration for the exam was completed on 27 January 2018. TNUSRB common recruitment written exam was of 80 marks and candidates were allowed 1 hour and 20 minutes to attempt.

The examination comprised of questions from general knowledge (50 marks) and psychology (30 marks). The answer keys once released would be available on tnusrbonline.org.

How to download TNUSRB Answer Key:

Go to tnusrbonline.org .

. Click on the answer key link given on the homepage

From next page, download your answer keys

Take a printout

