How to download SSC CGL 2017 Tier-II answer keys

    The SSC CGL answer keys 2017 has been released. The answer keys for the SSC CGL Tier-II is available on the official website.

    How to download SSC CGL 2017 Tier-II answer keys

    The answer keys will be available on the official SSC website until July 20th.

    The SSC conducted the CGL 2017 Tier-II exam from February 17th to 22nd this year, but there was a delay with the results since the Commission had to conduct a re-examination on March 9th. The results of the SSC CGL exam was declared on June 6th.

    A total of 148,446 candidates appeared for the CGL 2017 Tier-II exam, of which 3,719 cleared the exam for AO posts, 4,850 cleared the exam for JSO posts, and 46,420 cleared the CGL Tier-II exam for other positions. The answer keys are available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to download SSC CGL 2017 Tier-II answer keys

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Enter roll number and type password
    • Chose exam date
    • Submit
    • View answer keys
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    ssc results

    Story first published: Saturday, June 23, 2018, 7:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2018

