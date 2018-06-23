The SSC CGL answer keys 2017 has been released. The answer keys for the SSC CGL Tier-II is available on the official website.

The answer keys will be available on the official SSC website until July 20th.

The SSC conducted the CGL 2017 Tier-II exam from February 17th to 22nd this year, but there was a delay with the results since the Commission had to conduct a re-examination on March 9th. The results of the SSC CGL exam was declared on June 6th.

A total of 148,446 candidates appeared for the CGL 2017 Tier-II exam, of which 3,719 cleared the exam for AO posts, 4,850 cleared the exam for JSO posts, and 46,420 cleared the CGL Tier-II exam for other positions. The answer keys are available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC CGL 2017 Tier-II answer keys

Go to ssc.nic.in

Enter roll number and type password

Chose exam date

Submit

View answer keys

Take a printout

