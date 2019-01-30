  • search
    How to download RBI Security Guard 2018 result

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 30: The RBI Security Guard 2018 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Around 270 vacancies will be filled through this exam. The results have been published in the PDF format. The exam was held on December 27 2018 at various centres located across India. The results are available on rbi.org.in.

    How to check RBI Security Guard 2018 result:

    • Go to rbi.org.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 6:55 [IST]
