How to download IBPS clerk prelims 2018 admit card

By Simran Kashyap
NASA's InSight spacecraft lands on Mars
    New Delhi, Nov 27: The IBPS clerk prelims 2018 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The IBPS aims to fill in 7,275 vacancies for clerk posts in the various banks through this examination. The application process it may be recalled had commenced on September 18 and closed on October 10 2018. The admit cards are available on ibps.in.

    How to download IBPS clerk prelims 2018 admit card:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on the download call letter link, which is on top of the home page
    • In the new page page click on download pre exam training call letter link
    • Enter all the required details
    • View call letter
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    ibps admit card

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 7:19 [IST]
