The BSPHCL recruitment admit card 2018 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The recruitment exam will be conducted for the post of Assistant, Junior Account Clerk, and Accounts Officer. The computer based test for Assistant post will be conducted on June 26 and 27. The exam for the post of Junior Account Clerk will be conducted on June 28 and for the post of Accounts Officer will be conducted on June 29. The admit card is available on www.bsphcl.bih.nic.in.

How to download BSPHCL recruitment admit card 2018:

Go to www.bsphcl.bih.nic.in

Click on the download admit card link at the top of the page.

Enter required details.

Submit

Download admit card

Take a printout

