For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
The APTET 2018 final answer keys have been released. The same is available on the official website.
Here we will tell you how to download the APTET 2018 final answer keys. The APTET 2018 was held from June 10 to June 21, 2018.The Paper I was conducted from June 10 to June 12, Paper II (A) from June 13 to June 19, and Paper II (B) on June 21, 2018. The APTET 2018 answer keys are available on cse.ap.gov.in and aptet.apcfss.in.
How to download APTET 2018 final answer keys:
- Go to cse.ap.gov.in or aptet.apcfss.in
- Click on the APTET 2018 Final Answer keys link
- You will be re-directed to a new page
- Click on the relevant link
- Check answer keys
- Take a printout
Subscribe to Oneindia. For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day