The APTET 2018 final answer keys have been released. The same is available on the official website.

Here we will tell you how to download the APTET 2018 final answer keys. The APTET 2018 was held from June 10 to June 21, 2018.The Paper I was conducted from June 10 to June 12, Paper II (A) from June 13 to June 19, and Paper II (B) on June 21, 2018. The APTET 2018 answer keys are available on cse.ap.gov.in and aptet.apcfss.in.

How to download APTET 2018 final answer keys:

Go to cse.ap.gov.in or aptet.apcfss.in

or Click on the APTET 2018 Final Answer keys link

You will be re-directed to a new page

Click on the relevant link

Check answer keys

Take a printout

