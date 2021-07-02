How to download Aadhaar Card online: Watch video here

Link PAN with Aadhaar by this date, if not your PAN could become inoperative

New Delhi, July 02: Do you want to download your Aadhaar Card online. Do not worry, there is a solution here. The Unique Identification Authority of India has released a direct link to download the same.

In a tweet, UIDAI said, " download your Aadhaar from eaadhaar.uiadai.gov.in anytime anywhere. You can choose to download Regular Aadhaar that displays the complete Aadhaar number or Masked Aadhaar, which only shows the last four digits. UIADAI has also shared a video on how to download Aadhaar online.

On the top of the webpage there are three options to download Aadhaar. While the first option is to enter the 12 digit number the other is to enter the enrolment ID and the third to enter the virtual ID.

How to download Aadhaar Card online: Watch here:

Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 13:01 [IST]