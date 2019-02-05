  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How to check UPSC CDS (I) 2018 Exam Final result

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 05: The UPSC CDS (I) 2018 Exam Final result has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    How to check UPSC CDS (I) 2018 Exam Final result

    The results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. A total of 172 candidates have been deemed qualified. The list also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s). The results are available on upsc.gov.in.

    How to check UPSC CDS (I) 2018 Exam Final result:

    • Go to upsc.gov.in
    • Click on final result link
    • Click on the PDF
    • Download the same
    • View result
    • Take a printout 

    Read more about:

    upsc results

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 7:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue