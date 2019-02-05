How to check UPSC CDS (I) 2018 Exam Final result

New Delhi, Feb 05: The UPSC CDS (I) 2018 Exam Final result has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. A total of 172 candidates have been deemed qualified. The list also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s). The results are available on upsc.gov.in.

How to check UPSC CDS (I) 2018 Exam Final result:

Go to upsc.gov.in

Click on final result link

Click on the PDF

Download the same

View result

Take a printout