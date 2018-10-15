Hyderabad, Oct 15: The TS Police Constable result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The preliminary written test (PWT) to fill 16,925 tentative vacancies was conducted on September 30 from 10am to 1pm.

The minimum marks to be secured by the candidates in order to qualify in the Preliminary Written Test is 40% for OCs, 35% for BCs and 30% for SCs / STs / Ex-Servicemen.

Questions in the Paper were objective in nature and set in English, Telugu and Urdu languages. Candidates had to answer the questions on an OMR answer sheet using Blue / Black Ball Point Pen only. The results are available on tslprb.in.

How to check TS Police Constable Result 2018:

Go to tslprb.in

Click on the link Download PWT result

Enter your mobile number and registered password

Sign in

View result

Take a printout