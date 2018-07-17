How to check SBI PO prelims 2018 results

New Delhi, July 17: The SBI PO prelims 2018 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The successful candidates will have to appear for the main exams. Those who clear both prelims and mains exam, will be called for the group discussion and interview. The final result will be announced in the month of August.

Probationary Officer (PO) is one of the most popular jobs among candidates who wish to make a career in the bnaking sector. The State Bank of India (SBI) conducts the recruitment exam for this post every year and thousands of candidates appear for the exam.

A PO holds the position of an Assistant Manager (AM) on probation and is part of the junior management, (sometimes referred to as the Scale 1 Officer). The results are available on SBI.co.in.

How to check SBI PO 2018 results

Go to sbi.co.in

Click on career tab

Click on SBI PO 2018 results

Enter required details such as name, date of birth etc

Submit

View your results

Take a printout