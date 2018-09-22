  • search

How to check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2018 step by step

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Sep 22: The SBI Clerk Mains Result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The official notice by SBI read, "Candidates are requested to please note that the result of Main Examination 2018 is expected to be declared by 22-09-2018. Further, the joining of selected candidates will be by 1st week of December 2018."

    How to check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2018:

    Candidates can check their results by clicking on the activated link.

    SBI Clerk Mains Result 2018 were released by the bank soon after the release of SBI PO Result 2018. The SBI PO Mains Result 2018 were declared last week. The results are available on SBI.co.in/careers.

    How to check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2018:

