How to check RRB Group D result 2019 on mobile: Full list of regional websites

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 18: There has been a considerable delay in the declaration of the RRB Group D result 2019. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

There are many reports suggesting that the results would be declared today. However there is no confirmation of the same and officials say that the candidates would be informed a few hours before the results are declared.

Over 1.8 crore candidates appeared for the exam conducted to fill 62,907 posts.

According to experts, the cut-off for the written exam is expected to be high. The unreserved category candidates can expect it to be around 65-75 while for reserved category candidates too the cut-off is likely to be over 60. Meanwhile you can check below the full list of regional websites and also how to check the results on your mobile.

How to check RRB Group D result 2019 on mobile:

Go to the website of your region

Click on the RRB Group D result link

Login with required details

View results

Download results

Take a printout

Full list of regional websites to check RRB Group D result 2019:

Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.im

Jammu www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in

Bengaluru www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/

Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in