How to check RPF SI result; Direct link to check RPF SI result 2018-19

New Delhi, Feb 28: RPF SI result for the RPF SI exam conducted in 2018-19 for all groups has been released on official website si2.rpfonlinereg.org.

Railway Police Force or RPF recruitment for the post of Sub Inspector is being conducted for 819 Male RPF SI vacancies and 301 Female RPF SI vacancies.

RPF SI result for the written exam has been declared for Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D, Group E, and Group F. Candidates who have successfully cleared the written group exams will now have to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) or Physical Endurance Test (PET).

Direct link to check RPF SI result: Click Here

Steps to check RPF SI Exam Result 2018-19:

Go to official website si2.rpfonlinereg.org.

On the right side of the RPF site home page, find a link which says "Candidates shortlisted for PMT, PET, and DV". Or Click Here

In the new window, click on corresponding Group for which you have applied.

A PDF with the list of all the selected candidates will appear