How to check RIE CEE 2018 Results

New Delhi, July 7: The RIE CEE 2018 Results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

NCERT had organized the RIE Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2018 last month on 10th June 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to B.Sc. B.Ed. (Four Year Integrated), B.A. B.Ed. (Four Year Integrated), M.Sc.Ed. (Six Year Integrated), B.Ed. (Two Year), M.Ed.

(Two Year) and B.Ed-M.Ed. (Three Year integrated) programmes at the Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) located at Ajmer, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Mysuru, and Shillong as well as at the Prarambh School for Teacher Education Jhajjar, Haryana.

Applicants must also upload their qualifying marks by logging in their candidate profile as 60% weightage is given to the marks scored in the CEE entrance exam while 40% weightage is given to the marks scored in the qualifying exam.

Once the CEE 2018 ranks are generated, the selected candidates will go through the counseling process to get admissions in their choice of RIE based on the merit list. The are available on ncert-cee.kar.nic.in.

How to check RIE CEE 2018 Result:

Go to ncert-cee.kar.nic.in .

. Click on the result link available on the home page.

Enter your login details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Take a printout

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day