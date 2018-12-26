  • search
    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Dec 26: The Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    How to check Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2018

    The exam was conducted in October to fill 670 vacancies for the jail warder posts. The Mandals results released are of Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota,TSP and Udaipur. The candidates can also check the Mandal-wise cut off list on the same page.

    The selected candidates will be called for Physical Efficiency Test. It will be followed by document verification process. The results are available on policeuniversity.ac.in.

    How to check Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2018:

    • Go to policeuniversity.ac.in
    • Click on link Jail Prahari Examination Portal
    • On next page check mandal wise result and candidate marks
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 6:27 [IST]
