New Delhi, July 13: The Odisha Degree or +3 admission second merit list was released by the Department of Higher Education. The same is available on the official website.

The merit list will be posted online after the CAF validation and digitisation of offline Common Application Form (CAF). Over 2 lakh students had applied for admission in about 985 degree colleges across the state. The classes are expected to begin from July 16, 2018.

The merit list was released on the official website. However, the official website is not working responding properly. The candidates can check the their names on the official website samsodisha.gov.in and dheodisha.gov.in.

How to check Odisha Degree or +3 admission second merit

Go to samsodisha.gov.in or dheodisha.gov.in .

or . Click on merit list

Click on the link

A document of merit list will appear

Take a printout