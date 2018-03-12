How to check Odisha Civil Service Exam 2016 result

The Odisha Civil Service Exam 2016 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

A total of 145 candidates have been selected after the selection process. The exams were conducted between February 12 and February 28, 2018. The results are available on www.opsc.gov.in.

How to check OPSC Civil Service 2016 Exam results:

Go to www.opsc.gov.in

Click on the result link on the home page.

On the result page, click on the 'Attachment' for Odisha Civil Services Examination 2016.

A pdf will open. Scroll down to check the list of the candidates selected.

Take a printout

