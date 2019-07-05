How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Result 2019

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 05: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Result 2019 has been declared. The result are available on the official website.

The results were declared by the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka (PUE KAR). The Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2019 were declared on April 15 2019. The pass percentage this year was 61.73 per cent and the girls had outperformed the boys.

Last year the supplementary results were declared on July 26. The results once declared will be available on karresults.nic.in.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Results 2019:

Go to karresults.nic.in

Click on the supplementary result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout